Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Putin defends Trump, calls Russia probe excuse for loss

Newsweek

31 May 2017 at 07:47 ET                   
Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump (Photos by: Evan El-Amin and Shutterstock)

Russian President Vladimir Putin is echoing U.S. President Donald Trump, accusing the Democratic Party in the U.S. of refusing to accept its loss in the November elections, and continuing to blame Russia rather than move on. “When that happens, I think it would be much easier for us to do work,” Putin said. The Trump administration…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘No one can stop him’: CNN panel says Trump’s tweets indicate he’s in a permanent downward spiral
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+