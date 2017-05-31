Putin defends Trump, calls Russia probe excuse for loss
Russian President Vladimir Putin is echoing U.S. President Donald Trump, accusing the Democratic Party in the U.S. of refusing to accept its loss in the November elections, and continuing to blame Russia rather than move on. “When that happens, I think it would be much easier for us to do work,” Putin said. The Trump administration…
