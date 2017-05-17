Putin mocks Trump for sharing intel with Russians
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
While President Donald Trump reportedly criticizes his own staff as “incompetent” following a barrage of controversies over the Russian election probe, James Comey’s firing and beyond, Vladimir Putin and his Kremlin seems to be enjoying every minute of it all. The Russian president openly mocked an encounter shared between Trump, Sergey Lavrov, the Kremlin’s foreign minister,…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion