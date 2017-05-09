Putin: ‘no force’ can or will ever conquer Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared Russian unbeatable in the face of its past, current and future adversaries during a speech marking the nation’s victory over the forces of Nazi Germany in 1945. Putin addressed the crowd Tuesday in Moscow’s Red Square amid a massive parade celebrating the 72nd anniversary of the former Soviet Union’s triumph…
