Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Putin wants to promote ‘objective’ truth about WWII

Newsweek

06 May 2017 at 08:45 ET                   
Vladimir Putin (Shutterstock)

Russian President Vladimir Putin wants you to rethink what you know about Russia and the Soviet Union and understand the “objective” truth about their history. On Thursday Kremlin announced a strategy advising Russia’s ministries and public organizations to make plans to spread “objective historical and current information about the Russian Federation, including its role in defeating…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
If you want to know how deeply Russia had its hooks into the Trump campaign, you need to follow the money
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+