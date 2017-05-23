Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Queen Elizabeth’s full statement on Manchester attack

Newsweek

23 May 2017 at 09:41 ET                   
AFP/AFP - Queen Elizabeth II says she never aspired to overtaking her great-great-grandmother Queen Victoria to become Britain's longest-reigning monarch

On Monday night, a lone male attacker detonated an “improvised device” at the Manchester Arena, killing 22 and injuring dozens in what police are calling a terrorist attack. The Islamic State militant group (ISIS), the jihadist faction directing and inspiring attacks against the West, claimed responsibility for the bomb blast. It said one of its “soldiers”…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘He only knows how to write in 140 characters’: Trump slammed over yearbook-style note at Holocaust memorial
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+