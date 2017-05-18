Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

‘Quietly slippng away’: Penguin extinction threat is not just about climate change

International Business Times

18 May 2017 at 03:22 ET                   

An endangered penguin is at risk because of rising sea temperatures, but it might go extinct in the next few decades if humans don’t take steps to protect it from threats unrelated to climate change, scientists say. Although warmer seas have an effect on the yellow-eyed penguin, an iconic animal in New Zealand that appears on…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘He has money on his own impeachment’: Seth Meyers skewers Trump over latest Russia bombshell
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+