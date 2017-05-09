Rachel Dolezal and a history of passing as another race in the US and Africa
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
In 2015, American Rachel Dolezal captured the public imagination when the media discovered that she was white and had been passing as black for nearly a decade. Dolezal, who has had white ancestors for over three centuries, checked boxes like “black” and “African-American” on application forms, darkened her skin, and began to wear her hair in…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion