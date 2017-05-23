Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Rachel Maddow: GOP ‘will do the right thing’ with Trump

Newsweek

23 May 2017 at 16:18 ET                   
Rachel Maddow (MSNBC)

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow has faith that the political system isn’t entirely shattered, and that if the situation arose, Republicans would participate in impeaching President Donald Trump. The liberal commentator appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Monday night, during which Colbert pressed her on the idea that the GOP might help remove a Republican president.…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Fox News accidentally helps ‘misogynist trolls’ capitalize on Manchester tragedy to harass woman
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+