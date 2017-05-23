Rachel Maddow: GOP ‘will do the right thing’ with Trump
MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow has faith that the political system isn’t entirely shattered, and that if the situation arose, Republicans would participate in impeaching President Donald Trump. The liberal commentator appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Monday night, during which Colbert pressed her on the idea that the GOP might help remove a Republican president.…
