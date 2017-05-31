Racist prom proposals spark outrage in California
Some California high school students are under heavy criticism after using racist prom proposals featuring lynching and blackface. Two proposals at Los Gatos High School were criticized for racism, with one student donning blackface to make an in-person prom proposal, and another writing a sign asking a girl to “be like a N****r and hang at…
