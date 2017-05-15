Rand Paul slams Jeff Sessions’ new ‘war on drugs’
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Rand Paul, the junior Republican senator from Kentucky, slammed the new sentencing guidelines put into place by Attorney General Jeff Sessions in a strongly worded op-ed published Monday afternoon on CNN. In a memo on Friday, Sessions instructed federal prosecutors to charge defendants with the most serious possible offense—which would carry the longest prison sentences. The…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion