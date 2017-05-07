Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

‘Recipe for disaster’: Neil deGrasse Tyson shreds GOP science deniers for ‘unraveling informed democracy’

David Edwards

07 May 2017 at 11:58 ET                   
Neil deGrasse Tyson appears on CNN (screen grab)

Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson warned over the weekend that Republican policymakers who deny science were “unraveling” a tradition of fact-based governance.

During a CNN interview, Tyson made an example of those who insist on denying that humans contribute to climate change.

“If anyone utters the words, ‘It’s just a theory,’ it means they’re missing a piece of their education where they do not fully understand what science is and how and why it works,” Tyson explained to CNN host Fareed Zakaria. “I try not to beat folks over the head in power because they are duly elected by a population that wants their leadership to serve them.”

He added: “So as an educator, I look at the electorate and I say, if you’re going to make an informed decision, not only about the country’s future but especially about your own future, it would be greatly enhanced by just learning how knowledge is acquired and how it is affirmed in the scientific arena.”

Tyson lamented that some people “accept what people tell them or think that they can deny an objectively established scientific truth.”

“I don’t mind that,” he continued. “In a free country, think what you want. But if you now rise to power and have jurisdiction over legislation and you pivot that on what you don’t know about how the world works, that’s a recipe for disaster.”

“It’s the beginning of the unraveling of an informed democracy.”

Watch the video below from CNN, broadcast May 7, 2017.

About the Author
David Edwards has served as an editor at Raw Story since 2006. His work can also be found at Crooks & Liars, and he's also been published at The BRAD BLOG. He came to Raw Story after working as a network manager for the state of North Carolina and as as engineer developing enterprise resource planning software. Follow him on Twitter at @DavidEdwards.
Next on Raw Story >
HHS head Tom Price leaves Jake Tapper speechless by claiming $880 billion in Medicaid cuts will benefit patients
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+