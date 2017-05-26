Rep. Devin Nunes still has subpoena powers in House intel probe of Trump-Russia ties

Republican congressman Devin Nunes (Latvian Foreign Ministry/Flickr)

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) still oversees subpoenas in the congressional Russia probe from which he stepped aside over ethics concerns.

The chairman of the House Intelligence Committee met privately this week to discuss the ongoing investigation, and the Republican majority agreed to continue under the panel’s current rules, reported CNN.

That means Nunes, who stepped away from the probe while an ethics claim against him is investigated, still has the authority to issue subpoenas after consulting with Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), the committee’s ranking Democrat.

The House of Representatives’ Ethics Committee launched an investigation last month into Nunes over his late-night trip to the White House to get an exclusive intelligence briefing from two members of the Trump administration and then disclosed classified information to the public without proper authorization.

Rep. Mike Conaway (R-TX) is overseeing the House intelligence probe in his place.

Some of the committee’s Democratic members were unhappy with Nunes maintaining the authority over subpoenas, sources told CNN, and the arrangement has also caused tension between him and Conaway.