Republican Greg Gianforte wins Montana special election
It was officially announced by the Associated Press that Republican Greg Gianforte won the Montana special congressional election. Despite an early lead, Gianforte pulled ahead of Democratic candidate Rob Quist in the returns.
The race comes after Gianforte was officially charged with misdemeanor assault after allegedly body slamming Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs. This was seen to be Gianforte’s race to lose in a traditionally red state where President Donald Trump won overwhelmingly, but Quist made Trumpcare a key component of the election which seemed to tightened polls leading up to Thursday’s election.
Gianforte won by a much smaller margin than Trump did just a few months previously.
