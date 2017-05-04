Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Republican healthcare bill could be a disaster

International Business Times

04 May 2017 at 07:50 ET                   
Upset stressed doctor (Shutterstock)

The House of Representatives is scheduled to vote on a controversial Republican healthcare bill Thursday with the aim to repeal and replace key parts of former President Barack Obama’s healthcare plan. However, not everyone is happy with the hasty manner in which the vote is being held. Republican political consultant John Weaver, who worked with Sen.…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Morning Joe nails GOP rush on health care: ‘They’ve got to pass it today or else’ see how bad bill is
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+