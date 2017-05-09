Republican Intel chair Burr ‘troubled by the timing and reasoning’ of Comey’s firing

Richard Burr appears on CBS (Youtube/screen grab)

In a statement, Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC) who is chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said he is “troubled by the timing and reasoning of Director Comey’s termination”.

Burr added that Comey’s firing by President Donald Trump “further confuses an already difficult investigation by the Committee,” referring to the Senate intel committee’s probe into alleged collusion between Trump’s campaign and Russian operatives to alter the outcome of the 2016 elections.

Read Burr’s entire statement below.