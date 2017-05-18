Republican’s defense of Trump tweet baffles CNN: When he says this is a witch hunt, he doesn’t say what ‘this’ means

CNN's Jim Sciutto interviews Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) (Screen cap).

A Republican lawmaker tried to defend President Donald Trump’s tweet calling the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election a “witch hunt” by claiming that Trump never specifically referred to the investigation.

During an interview with CNN’s Jim Sciutto, Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) tried to make the case that Trump had never actually publicly attacked the appointment of former FBI Director Robert Mueller as the special prosecutor overseeing the Russian investigation, despite the fact that Trump specifically mentioned that no special prosecutor was ever appointed to investigate former President Barack Obama before declaring that, “this is a witch hunt!”

“It’s hard to judge based off of two tweets a couple hours apart,” he said. “His first tweet says, ‘This is a witch hunt.’ But doesn’t actually say what ‘this’ is. Then two hours later he starts…”

At this point, Sciutto interjected.

“Well, come on, let’s be fair,” he said. “We know what he was tweeting about. He also described himself as the most unfairly treated president in history and referenced why wasn’t there a special counsel for Obama and Hillary Clinton.”

Zeldin maintained, however, that Trump is the victim of a witch hunt from people who “are calling for the president’s impeachment literally as his hand is on the Bible before he even takes office.”

Watch the full interview below.