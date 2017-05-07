REVEALED: Eric Trump brags ‘we have all the funding we need out of Russia’ in 2014 interview

Eric Trump (Fox News)

A new article from The Hill reports that in 2014, Eric Trump told Boston’s WBUR that his family’s golf course was funded by Russia.

“Well, we don’t rely on American banks. We have all the funding we need out of Russia,” Trump told the WBUR reporter at the Trump National Charlotte golf course when asked how some of the family’s golf ventures were funded. “We’ve got some guys that really, really love golf, and they’re really invested in our programs. We just go there all the time.”