REVEALED: Former Trump campaign manager now lobbies for Russian-backed oil company Citgo

Elizabeth Preza

03 May 2017 at 23:00 ET                   
Corey Lewandowski on Fox News -- (Screen grab)

Former CNN contributor Corey Lewandowski’s firm offered to lobby for a Venezuelan-backed oil company Citgo—which has ties to the Russian government—amid increased tension between the United States, Russia and the South American country, Politico reports.

Lewandowski’s firm, “Avenue Strategies,” confirmed it accepted a $25,000 lobbying agreement with Citgo, which is reportedly under talks to be taken over by the Russian government-owned oil company Rosneft.

The oil giant also gave Trump’s inauguration $500,000.

Sources told Politico that Lewandoski’s company “was brought on by Citgo to help provide access to the Trump administration.”

Lewandowki reportedly included access to Trump in his pith to clients interested in “Avenue.”

