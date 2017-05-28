Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

REVEALED: The CIA’s secrets about JFK, Che and Castro

Newsweek

28 May 2017 at 13:13 ET                   
Fidel Castro -- (YouTube screenshot)

The CIA’s Secrets About JFK, Che, and Castro Revealed

In the early 1960s, Antonio Veciana was the CIA’s man in Havana. With a senior position in the Cuban government, he wreaked havoc on Fidel Castro’s Communist regime, firebombing the capital’s largest department store and plotting to kill Castro with a bazooka. When the Cuban strongman’s security forces forced him into exile, Veciana didn’t quit. From…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
George Takei scorches racist Star Trek critics: ‘In this society we have alien life forms we call trolls’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+