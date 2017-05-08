Quantcast

Richard Simmons sues over fake transgender pictures

International Business Times

08 May 2017 at 17:51 ET                   
Richard Simmons (Twitter)

Fitness guru Richard Simmons sued notorious tabloid the National Enquirer Monday over a series of stories that purported to detail his transition from male to female. Simmons filed a libel complaint in court against the National Enquirer, Radar Online and American Media Inc. “National Enquirer and Radar Online have miscalculated,” the complaint said, according to a…

