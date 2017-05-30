Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Right-wing polls show Trump’s plunging approval ratings

Newsweek

30 May 2017 at 13:57 ET                   
Donald Trump (Shutterstock)

Donald Trump doesn’t seem to mind that less than half of the country supports his presidency. The president shared a photo on Twitter Thursday that showed him clapping in front of an American flag with his most recent poll numbers from the right-leaning Rasmussen Reports, which placed his approval index at 48 percent. Trump wrote: “Thank…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘It’s embarrassing’: CNN panel hammers Trump over ‘disgraceful’ performance in Europe
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+