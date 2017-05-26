Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Risk of a nuclear disaster in the US is high

International Business Times

26 May 2017 at 08:55 ET                   
Radioactive sign (Shutterstock)

Following the 2011 tsunami that caused a nuclear disaster at Fukushima, Japan, and the consequent radioactivity that continues to this day, regulators in countries around the world took a look at the safety measures at nuclear facilities in their respective countries. The Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) in the United States was no different, which approved a…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘Basically a sh*thead’: Ex-Jared Kushner employee explains why he’s unqualified to hold any job
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+