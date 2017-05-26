Risk of a nuclear disaster in the US is high
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Following the 2011 tsunami that caused a nuclear disaster at Fukushima, Japan, and the consequent radioactivity that continues to this day, regulators in countries around the world took a look at the safety measures at nuclear facilities in their respective countries. The Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) in the United States was no different, which approved a…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion