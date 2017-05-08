Robert Reich: Sally Yates testimony points to ‘Trump ordering Flynn’ to call Russian ambassador

Robert Reich (The Nightly Show)

Writing on Facebook, former Clinton Labor Secretary Robert Reich laid out both the timeline of allegations regarding Russia’s election hacking and those related to disgraced national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Reich starts his timeline on December 29, 2016, when President Barack Obama announced “retaliation for Russian hacking of the U.S. elections”. He then switched to uncovered phone records from Flynn, that show calling “Russian Ambassador Kislyak several times”.

Reich went on to suggest that Flynn lied publicly (and to Vice President Mike Pence) about the call, but that U.S. intelligence knew of its’ existence, and reported it to Yates. As a result, Yates would have, according to Reich, warned the White House about Flynn’s lies to the VP. She was subsequently fired, and Flynn resigned two weeks later.

According to Reich, Yates’ testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee’s Subcommittee on Crime and Terrorism fills in gaps in both the timeline of her firing and Flynn’s alleged inappropriate contact with Russian officials.

“The likeliest explanation for this sequence of events is Trump ordered Flynn to call Kislyak on December 29 in order to assure the Russians that Trump was behind them and grateful for their hacking, despite Obama’s retaliation,” Reich concluded.

Read Reich’s entire post below, via Facebook.