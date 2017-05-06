Quantcast

Robert Reich: Trumpcare is a ‘moral travesty’ and must be fought ‘every step of the way’

LA Progressive

06 May 2017 at 23:07 ET                   
Robert Reich (Screen cap)

Shame on every one of the 217 Republicans who voted to repeal the Affordable Care Act on Thursday, and substitute basically nothing. Trumpcare isn’t a replacement of the Affordable Care Act. It’s a transfer from the sick and poor to the rich and healthy. The losers are up to 24 million Americans who under the Affordable…

