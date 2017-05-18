Roger Ailes, former Fox News chief, dead at 77

Former Fox News chief Roger Ailes has died at 77.

Conservative newsman Matt Drudge announced his death and shared a statement from the late TV executive’s wife.

“I am profoundly sad and heartbroken to report that my husband, Roger Ailes, passed away this morning,” Elizabeth Ailes said. “Roger was a loving husband to me, to his son Zachary, and a loyal friend to many. He was also a patriot, profoundly grateful to live in a country that gave him so much opportunity to work hard, to rise—and to give back. During a career that stretched over more than five decades, his work in entertainment, in politics, and in news affected the lives of many millions. And so even as we mourn his death, we celebrate his life.”