Roger Ailes used investigator to discredit women: report
Federal prosecutors investigating Fox News are looking into new information about the network’s former CEO Roger Ailes. The disgraced chief, who resigned from Fox News last summer after multiple women accused him of sexual harassment, is believed to have used a private investigator to look into people he considered a threat to him or the network.…
