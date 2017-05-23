Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Roger Moore’s best James Bond moments, film by film

Newsweek

23 May 2017 at 12:43 ET                   
Roger Moore (Youtube)

Roger Moore died on Tuesday at the age of 89. The British actor, who was knighted in 2003, was best known for playing James Bond in seven films, from 1973’s Live and Let Die to 1985’s A View to a Kill. Though Sean Connery will always be remembered as the original and greatest James Bond, Moore…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Budget director brags about Trump’s cruel welfare cuts: ‘You have to have compassion’ for wealthy taxpayers
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+