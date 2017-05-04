Russia brushes off James Comey threat claims
Russia has brushed off suggestions by U.S. federal authorities that it poses the “greatest threat” to the United States’ democratic process, as a leading Russian senator accused the FBI of seeking to “change the (U.S.) administration.” FBI director James Comey spoke to Congress Wednesday, detailing suspected Russian attempts to delegitimize the U.S. election process over last…
