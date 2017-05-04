Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Russia brushes off James Comey threat claims

Newsweek

04 May 2017 at 11:01 ET                   
James Comey (screenshot)

Russia has brushed off suggestions by U.S. federal authorities that it poses the “greatest threat” to the United States’ democratic process, as a leading Russian senator accused the FBI of seeking to “change the (U.S.) administration.” FBI director James Comey spoke to Congress Wednesday, detailing suspected Russian attempts to delegitimize the U.S. election process over last…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Expert economists are 94 percent sure Trump’s tax cuts for the rich will balloon the deficit
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+