Russia claims US asked for help twice in hacking probe

Newsweek

22 May 2017 at 17:55 ET                   
(Photo: Shutterstock)

Russia claims that the U.S. officially requested information from Russia on the country’s alleged interference in the November presidential election on two separate occasions. According to the deputy secretary of the Russian Security Council, Oleg Khramov, the requests were sent several months apart—the first coming a week prior to the U.S. election, and the second at…

