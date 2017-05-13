Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Russia expects U.S. to move to improve ties after official’s visit with Trump in Oval Office

Newsweek

13 May 2017 at 15:11 ET                   
President Donald Trump meets with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak (Photo via Twitter).

Russia Expects U.S. to Move to Improve Ties After Visit

Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has lashed out at U.S. media coverage of minister Sergey Lavrov’s visit and said Moscow is expecting Washington to “unblock” ties soon. Ministry spokeswoman criticized U.S. journalists over questions they asked during Lavrov’s press conference with U.S. President Donald Trump. She told Russian news site Vesti, “The American press cared only…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
A historian explains why a Trump impeachment is ‘inevitable’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+