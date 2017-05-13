Russia hit hard in global ransomware attack
Russia has confirmed its Interior Ministry was targeted by a global cyber-attack using hacking tools reportedly created by the U.S. National Security Agency (NSA). Tens of thousands of computers across almost 100 countries were targeted in a global cyber attack on Friday, with universities, the British health service and major companies such as FedEx all affected.…
