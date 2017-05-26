Russia is testing dust samples for alien microorganisms
Russia has begun testing samples from the outside of the International Space Station (ISS), believing that they may contain traces of extra-terrestrial life. In a news release Friday, Russia’s space agency, Roscosmos, said it believed that comet dust on the surface of the ISS could include alien microorganisms. Related: Sex in Space: Sperm Sent to International…
