Russian activist fined for sharing John Oliver clip

A Russian activist has been fined 1,500 rubles ($27) after being found guilty of "spreading extremist materials." His crime: sharing a clip of Last Week Tonight With John Oliver on a Russian social media site. Semyon Kochkin, who works at opposition leader Alexei Navalny's headquarters…