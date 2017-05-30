Russian Church leader compares gay marriage to Nazi law
The head of the Russian Orthodox Church said Monday that laws legalizing same-sex marriage are as immoral as those passed by Nazis in Germany. Patriarch Kirill, the highest religious authority in the country and a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, claimed that legalizing gay marriage runs contrary to the fundamental moral fabric of society and…
