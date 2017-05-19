Quantcast

Russian Embassy joins in Seth Rich murder speculation

Newsweek

19 May 2017 at 13:38 ET                   
Seth Rich (DNC)

The Russian Embassy in London has joined in the speculation surrounding the unsolved murder of Democratic National Committee staffer Seth Rich. On Friday, the embassy tweeted an image featuring Rich and Hillary Clinton in the background, with text saying, “Who Killed Seth Rich?” The tweet also says, “#WikiLeaks informer Seth Rich murdered in US but MSM…

