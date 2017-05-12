Russian fighter jet comes within 20 feet of US plane
Russia’s air force scrambled to intercept a U.S. aircraft above the Black Sea, sending a fighter jet that came within 20 feet of its American counterpart. Moscow claimed that the U.S. jet was “approaching the state border of the Russian Federation” when forces in southern Russia deployed an Su-30 fighter jet to follow it. Read More:…
