Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Russian hackers attacked 2008 Obama campaign

Newsweek

12 May 2017 at 08:40 ET                   
Hacker and code interface (Shutterstock.com)

Russian hackers targeted the 2008 Barack Obama campaign and U.S. government officials as far back as 2007 and have continued to attack them since they left their government jobs, according to a new report scheduled for release Friday. The targets included several of the 2008 Obama campaign field managers as well as the president’s closest White…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘No one can talk sense into him’: CNN guest says even Ivanka seems to have lost control of President Trump
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+