Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Ryan: Special counsel will not interfere with Congress Russia probes

Reuters

18 May 2017 at 12:26 ET                   
House Speaker Paul Ryan (CNN)

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan said on Thursday he did not believe the appointment of Robert Mueller as special counsel will interfere with congressional probes of Russia and the 2016 U.S. election.

Ryan also told his weekly news conference that he was in a meeting last night with Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and congressional leaders, but would not comment on the discussion.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

About the Author
Reuters.com brings you the latest news from around the world, covering breaking news in business, politics, technology, and more.
Next on Raw Story >
LIVE: Speeding vehicle strikes pedestrians in New York City’s Times Square
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+