Ryan: Special counsel will not interfere with Congress Russia probes

House Speaker Paul Ryan (CNN)

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan said on Thursday he did not believe the appointment of Robert Mueller as special counsel will interfere with congressional probes of Russia and the 2016 U.S. election.

Ryan also told his weekly news conference that he was in a meeting last night with Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and congressional leaders, but would not comment on the discussion.

