Same-sex marriage support at highest-ever level: poll
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
The American public’s support for same-sex marriage is at a record high, according to a new Gallup poll. Sixty-four percent of U.S. adults now say that same-sex marriages should be recognized as valid under the law. That’s a three percent increase on last year—when 61 percent of adults said they support same-sex marriage—and the highest level…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion