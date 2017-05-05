Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Sanders calls out Trump on Australian healthcare comment

International Business Times

05 May 2017 at 08:21 ET                   
Bernie Sanders and Donald Trump

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and President Donald Trump may differ on almost everything under the sun, but it looks like they have found common ground – their appreciation for the Australian healthcare system. President Trump met Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull Thursday soon after the House of Representatives passed a controversial Republican bill to overhaul the…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Here’s how web service Cloudflare helps serve up hate on the internet that fuels real-life killings
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+