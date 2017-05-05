Sanders calls out Trump on Australian healthcare comment
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and President Donald Trump may differ on almost everything under the sun, but it looks like they have found common ground – their appreciation for the Australian healthcare system. President Trump met Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull Thursday soon after the House of Representatives passed a controversial Republican bill to overhaul the…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion