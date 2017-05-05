Sanders, Democrats see deaths from GOP health care bill
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Senator Bernie Sanders and leading Democrats are calling the Republican health care bill a death sentence for thousands of Americans. The Republicans’ proposed replacement for Obamacare narrowly passed the House Thursday, with all 193 Democrats voting no. Related: Trump and Ryan face risks after health care win Following the passing of the GOP’s American Health Care…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion