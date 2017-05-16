Sanders slams Trump’s alleged reveal of classified intel to Russia
Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont blasted President Donald Trump Monday after reports emerged that the president had shared classified information with Russian officials during a White House meeting. The Washington Post, citing current and former United States officials, reported Monday that the president had revealed highly classified information to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Ambassador…
