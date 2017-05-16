Quantcast

Sanders slams Trump’s alleged reveal of classified intel to Russia

International Business Times

16 May 2017 at 13:24 ET                   
Bernie Sanders (Good Morning America)

Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont blasted President Donald Trump Monday after reports emerged that the president had shared classified information with Russian officials during a White House meeting. The Washington Post, citing current and former United States officials, reported Monday that the president had revealed highly classified information to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Ambassador…

