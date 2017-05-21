Saudi women are disappointed that Trump is no Obama on human rights
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — Donald Trump arrived Saturday in a country where women must secure a male guardian’s permission to get a passport, go to college and travel, and are forbidden from driving and can’t eat in certain restaurants. But the new U.S. president, unlike his predecessors, was not expected to push the issue of human…
