Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Saudi women are disappointed that Trump is no Obama on human rights

McClatchy Washington Bureau

21 May 2017 at 12:18 ET                   
Women in Saudi Arabia are expected to cover from head to toe when in public (AFP Photo/Fayez Nureldine)

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — Donald Trump arrived Saturday in a country where women must secure a male guardian’s permission to get a passport, go to college and travel, and are forbidden from driving and can’t eat in certain restaurants. But the new U.S. president, unlike his predecessors, was not expected to push the issue of human…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘I don’t know what the f*ck he thinks’: Stephen Colbert tears into Trump in candid interview
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+