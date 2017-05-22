Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Saudis gave the US $360 billion in deals — now they want Trump to rescind 9/11 lawsuit law

McClatchy Washington Bureau

22 May 2017 at 21:16 ET                   
President Donald Trump, pre-curtsy -- screenshot

Saudis gave the US $360billion in deals. Now they want Trump to rescind 9/11 lawsuit law

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — President Donald Trump struck a series of deals with Saudi Arabia on his two-day visit but the kingdom is still anxiously waiting for him to deliver on something else: the repeal of a contentious 2016 law that allows relatives of 9/11 victims to sue the kingdom for their deaths. Saudi officials have…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Deaths confirmed in explosion at Ariana Grande concert
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+