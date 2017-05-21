Scientists are bringing back extinct species
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
This article originally appeared on The Conversation. De-extinction–the science of reviving species that have been lost–has moved from the realm of science-fiction to something that is now nearly feasible. Some types of lost mammals, birds or frogs may soon be able to be revived through de-extinction technologies. But just because we can, does it mean we…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion