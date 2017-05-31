Scientists discover what falling in love looks like
Prairie voles are one of the few mammal species that mates for life. They are socially monogamous and form lifelong bonds with their partners, making nests and raising pups together and showing high levels of affection to one another. For this reason, scientists often use them to study monogamous behavior and social bonding. Now, a team…
