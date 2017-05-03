Quantcast

Scientists may have found a potential HIV cure

International Business Times

03 May 2017 at 14:10 ET                   
(AFP Photo/Adek Berry)

Scientists have made groundbreaking strides in the quest to cure HIV by utilizing a complex gene-editing technology known as Crispr. Researchers at Temple University and Pittsburgh University successfully extracted most of the disease from mice, according to a study published Wednesday in the journal Molecular Therapy. “Here, we demonstrate the feasibility and efficiency of excising the…

