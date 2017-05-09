Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Sean Spicer bashes Sally Yates over Michael Flynn firing: ‘The president does not want to smear a good man’

David Edwards

09 May 2017 at 14:40 ET                   
Sean Spicer holds press briefing (screen grab)

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer on Tuesday accused former acting Attorney General Sally Yates of being a “political opponent of the president” because she informed the White House that then-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn lied about his contacts with Russia.

At Tuesday’s press briefing, Spicer was asked why President Donald Trump waited 18 days to fire Flynn after Yates told the White House that Flynn had been “compromised” and was at risk of being blackmailed by Russia.

According to Spicer, Flynn was not removed from his duties immediately because of “an element of due process” after the White House “was informed of [Yates] giving us a heads up.”

“Somebody came over, gave us a heads up, told us there were materials,” he said. “Ultimately, the president made a decision that was the right one. So, I think the process worked.”

Spicer said that Trump defended Flynn after the White House learned that he lied because he is “somebody who served our country honorably in uniform for over 30 years.”

“The president does not want to smear a good man,” the press secretary insisted. “Let’s look at how this came down. Someone who is not exactly a supporter of the president’s agenda who a couple of days after this conversation took place refused to uphold a lawful order of the president who was not exactly excited about President Trump by taking office or his agenda.”

“Just because someone gives you a heads up doesn’t mean you jump the gun and go take action,” Spicer said. “What if we just dismissed someone because a political opponent of the president had made an utterance, you would argue that it’s pretty irrational.”

Watch the video below.

About the Author
David Edwards has served as an editor at Raw Story since 2006. His work can also be found at Crooks & Liars, and he's also been published at The BRAD BLOG. He came to Raw Story after working as a network manager for the state of North Carolina and as as engineer developing enterprise resource planning software. Follow him on Twitter at @DavidEdwards.
Next on Raw Story >
WATCH: Airline CEO takes a cream pie to the face in the middle of a speech
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+