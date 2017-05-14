Sean Spicer likely to be fired, reports say
The White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer may be the next in line to be fired by Donald Trump, the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal reported Saturday, citing officials. If this happens, Spicer would join the long list of White House officials he fired since assuming office in January. Trump is considering replacing…
