Sean Spicer likely to be fired, reports say

International Business Times

14 May 2017 at 16:21 ET                   
Sean Spicer talks about the administration's past statements on the U.S.S. Carl Vinson (Screen cap).

The White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer may be the next in line to be fired by Donald Trump, the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal reported Saturday, citing officials. If this happens, Spicer would join the long list of White House officials he fired since assuming office in January. Trump is considering replacing…

