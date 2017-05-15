Sean Spicer: ‘There’s frankly no need for a special prosecutor’ after Comey firing

Sean Spicer (screen grab)

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer on Monday insisted that there was no need to appoint a special prosecutor to conduct the investigation into Russia’s interference in the U.S. election after President Donald Trump fired FBI Director James Comey.

“I think this is a process that is running completely as it should,” Spicer told Fox News correspondent John Roberts during Monday’s press briefing. “It’s been handled by the deputy attorney general and the attorney general. The FBI director reports to the deputy attorney general.”

“There’s frankly no need for a special prosecutor,” he added. “You have two Senate committees that are looking into this, the FBI is conducting their review.”

“It’s been made very clear, that with respect to the president himself, both Sen. Schumer, Sen. Feinstein, Sen. Manchin and everyone else who has been briefed on this has been very clear that there’s no collusion with respect to the president himself or no investigation there.”

